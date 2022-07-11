Square Enix: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a PS5 Exclusive Due to SSD Speed and Graphical Quality - News

Final Fantasy VII series executive producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with Gamer and translated by Gematsu explained the reason Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a PlayStation exclusive is due to the speed of the SSD.

"It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed," said Kitase.

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. It will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5.

