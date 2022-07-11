F1 22 Remains in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

F1 22 has remained in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 9, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 48 percent in its second week. The PS5 version accounted for 37 percent of the sales, the PS4 version 32 percent, the Xbox One version 22 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S version 10 percent.

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series debuted in fifth place and is the only new title in the top 10. The Switch version accounted for 52 percent of the sales, while the PS5 version accounted for 33 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

F1 22 Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series - NEW FIFA 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Legends: Arceus Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

