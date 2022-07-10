Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Raft Takes 2nd place - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 27, 2022, which ended July 10, 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak remained in third place, while the package that includes the base game and the expansion took sixth place. The base game came in seventh place.

Raft is up two spots to second place, while F1 2022 is up to spots to fourth place. Rust is up one spot to eighth place, It Takes Two took ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Raft Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak F1 22 Ready or Not Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Monster Hunter Rise Rust It Takes Two Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

