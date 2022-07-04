Diablo Immortal Generated Nearly $50 Million in First Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 425 Views
Blizzard's Diablo Immortal generation nearly $50 million from 10 million downloads in its first month, according to data from AppMagic and reported by MobileGamer.
The data shows there were over one million downloads for the game in each of its first four days available, before quickly dropping off. By day 30 the game was at 10.35 million downloads.
When it comes to revenue, it peaked 10 days after launch with a generated $2.4 million on June 11. Total revenue was at $11.9 million and reached $48.99 after 30 days.
To compare, Apex Legends Mobile generated $11.6 million from 21.8 million downloads after its first month.
Diablo Immortal released for iOS and Android on June 1 and for PC on June 2.
I got downvoted to about -25 last time I criticized the game here, so I will say: well done Blizzard! Such a fine and perfect game you produced, with no predatory monetization practices to be found at all! Everybody loves spending money for things that used to be free, please continue with this beloved business model oh benevolent publisher!
If the old breakdowns of sixty dollar game profit distrubtions are applied here(I.E, the console maker type gets 12 dollars, 9 dollars to marketing, 9 dollars to developer etc) and I assume that Blizzard would get the retailer, developer, and publisher profits (and I split the developer in half to have the half go to Netease based on Wikipedia)...that's about as much as a game selling 1.45 million in one month. Which....I have no idea how that stacks up for a Diablo game.
I have played it. It's not a bad game. It's entertaining. For me it's game to chill when u take public transport. Play for 10 mins and switch off. It's that kind of game.
Ps I will never pay to win.
The PC version has the lowest userscore ever on Metacritic of a game with over 7 critic ratings at 0.3.
Well earned score. Good job.
Presumably 45 mil is from idiot Twitch streamers throwing money at it while their viewers throw money at them?