Diablo Immortal Generated Nearly $50 Million in First Month - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Blizzard's Diablo Immortal generation nearly $50 million from 10 million downloads in its first month, according to data from AppMagic and reported by MobileGamer.

The data shows there were over one million downloads for the game in each of its first four days available, before quickly dropping off. By day 30 the game was at 10.35 million downloads.

When it comes to revenue, it peaked 10 days after launch with a generated $2.4 million on June 11. Total revenue was at $11.9 million and reached $48.99 after 30 days.

To compare, Apex Legends Mobile generated $11.6 million from 21.8 million downloads after its first month.

Diablo Immortal released for iOS and Android on June 1 and for PC on June 2.

