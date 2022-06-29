Sony Launches PC Gaming Gear Brand Inzone, Reveals Gaming Monitors and Headsets - News

Sony has announced a new PC gaming gear brand called Inzone, as well as revealing a new lineup of gaming monitors and headsets.

The gaming monitors and headsets are also compatible with video game consoles. They have a similar aesthetic as the PlayStation 5 with white as the primary color and black s a secondary color.

There are two monitors that will initially be available: The Inzone M9 is a 27-inch 4K monitor with up to 144Hz refresh rates and will launch this summer for $899. The Inzone M3 will launch for $529 and offers 1080p resolution at up to 240 Hz.

Three headsets were announced including the Inzone H9, which is a wireless gaming headset with active noise cancellation and support for 360 spatial sound. It will have 32 hours of battery life, and a recharge time of 10 minutes for up to an hour of use.

The Inzone H7 headset is a wireless gaming headset with 40 hours of battery, however, it doesn't have the the active noise cancellation. The Inzone H3 is a wired gaming headset with support for 360 spatial sound.

"The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment," said Sony's Head of Game Business and Marketing Office, Yukihiro Kitajima.

"With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems. We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming."

