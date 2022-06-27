Mario Strikers: Battle League Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 143 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 24, 2022, which ended June 19, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) have remained in second and third places, respectively. FIFA 22 (NS) is in fourth place, while the PS4 version of the game is in eighth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

There are seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 24, 2022:

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles