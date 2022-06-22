Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Update Adds Story Co-op, Hot Wheels Cars, and More - News

Playground Games has released the Series 9 update for Forza Horizon 5. It adds a co-op mode for the main story, 10 new cars, including Hot Wheels-themed vehicles ahead of the release of the upcoming expansion, and more.

The Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion will release on July 19 for $19.99. It will be included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle.

Here is the list of new cars:

2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

2021 Aston Martin DBX

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2019 Nissan 370z Nismo

Read the patch notes below:

General

Added new localization languages

Added Subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, European Portuguese

Added Voice Over for European Spanish, Italian, Korean

Added new Forza EV Rivals event

Added Horizon Story Co-op

Added TAA option when playing on PC

Various stability and performance improvements

Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and night time of days

In Series 9, the Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade.

All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended.

Exploits

Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode

Fixed exploit with gifted cars

Festival Playlist

Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress

Online

Fixed rare issue where players matchmaking for Co-op Seasonal Championship can result in a player entering the wrong event

Fixed issue which could end up in wrong car class in an online race

Fixed issue which could cause Horizon Arcade events to not spawn

Fixed issue where players in a convoy could end up not seeing all other members of the convoy

Cars

Added a duplicate car filter to Car Select screen filters

Added Freeroam convertible functionality to Ferrari California T and McLaren 650 S Spider

Updated Volvo's logo

Fixed idle RPM on the 93 Nissan 240SX SE

Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the Maserati MC12

Fixed 97 Lamborghini Diablo engine audio when at high RPM

Fixed issue with Audi RS4 Avant and 2011 RS5 interior cockpit dash

Fixed misaligned backfires on the Mercedes C63 AMG when using the Liberty Walk body kit

EventLab

Added Car Horns from Series 6 and 7 to EventLab

Added Orbit Cam option

Added stepped rotation

Added new camera speed options

Fixed an issue where players entering EventLab events with a full convoy could get disconnected

Fixed an issue where the stadium floor wouldn't load when starting an event nearby

Fixed an issue where props could remain in Freeroam

Fixed Rule Importing only showing events with Custom Routes

Fixed an issue with one of the flood lights which would appear invisible when placed

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

