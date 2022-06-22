Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Update Adds Story Co-op, Hot Wheels Cars, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 514 Views
Playground Games has released the Series 9 update for Forza Horizon 5. It adds a co-op mode for the main story, 10 new cars, including Hot Wheels-themed vehicles ahead of the release of the upcoming expansion, and more.
The Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion will release on July 19 for $19.99. It will be included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle.
Here is the list of new cars:
- 2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ
- 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom
- 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
- 1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod
- 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
- 2019 Nissan 370z Nismo
Read the patch notes below:
General
- Added new localization languages
- Added Subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, European Portuguese
- Added Voice Over for European Spanish, Italian, Korean
- Added new Forza EV Rivals event
- Added Horizon Story Co-op
- Added TAA option when playing on PC
- Various stability and performance improvements
- Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and night time of days
- In Series 9, the Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade.
- All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended.
Exploits
- Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode
- Fixed exploit with gifted cars
Festival Playlist
- Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress
Online
- Fixed rare issue where players matchmaking for Co-op Seasonal Championship can result in a player entering the wrong event
- Fixed issue which could end up in wrong car class in an online race
- Fixed issue which could cause Horizon Arcade events to not spawn
- Fixed issue where players in a convoy could end up not seeing all other members of the convoy
Cars
- Added a duplicate car filter to Car Select screen filters
- Added Freeroam convertible functionality to Ferrari California T and McLaren 650 S Spider
- Updated Volvo's logo
- Fixed idle RPM on the 93 Nissan 240SX SE
- Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the Maserati MC12
- Fixed 97 Lamborghini Diablo engine audio when at high RPM
- Fixed issue with Audi RS4 Avant and 2011 RS5 interior cockpit dash
- Fixed misaligned backfires on the Mercedes C63 AMG when using the Liberty Walk body kit
EventLab
- Added Car Horns from Series 6 and 7 to EventLab
- Added Orbit Cam option
- Added stepped rotation
- Added new camera speed options
- Fixed an issue where players entering EventLab events with a full convoy could get disconnected
- Fixed an issue where the stadium floor wouldn't load when starting an event nearby
- Fixed an issue where props could remain in Freeroam
- Fixed Rule Importing only showing events with Custom Routes
- Fixed an issue with one of the flood lights which would appear invisible when placed
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Is this part of the hot wheels DLC or is that not out yet?
That DLC won't release till the middle of July
I've updated the article to mention the release date of the Hot Wheels expansion.