Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has debuted first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 22, 2022, which ended June 12, 2022.

The Quarry (PS5) is one other new game in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down from second to third place. Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) remained in sixth place.

Out of the blue an Xbox 360 Kinect title has entered the top 10. Adidas miCoach (X360) took fourth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, one Xbox 360 title, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 23, 2022:

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Adidas miCoach (X360) Minecraft (NS) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* The Quarry (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Dark Souls III (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)*

*Retail sales only

