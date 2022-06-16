Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2022.

The Quarry is the one other new title in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports after topping the charts for many weeks has dropped down to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to third place.

FIFA 22 dropped from third to fifth place, Kirby and the Forgotten Land dropped two spots to fourth place, and Minecraft is down one spot to seventh place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 23, 2022: Mario Strikers: Battle League - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Quarry FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Minecraft LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Legends: Arceus

