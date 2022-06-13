Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts as Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.

Minecraft (NS) is up two spots to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Xbox Series X|S

Sniper Elite 5 Forza Horizon 5 Elden Ring

PS4 Sniper Elite 5 Gran Turismo 7 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC FIFA 22 Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

