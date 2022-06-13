By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts as Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 264 Views

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.

Minecraft (NS) is up two spots to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Sniper Elite 5
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. Elden Ring
PS4
  1. Sniper Elite 5
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. The Last of Us Part II
Xbox One
  1. WWE 2K22
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. FIFA 22
Nintendo Switch
  1. Nintendo Switch Sports
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Farming Simulator 22
  3. The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


