Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Launches in October for All Major Platforms

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Pastagames announced Arkanoid: Eternal Battle will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players will discover or be reintroduced to the emblematic block breaker game in a fully modernized version. Arkanoid: Eternal Battle features different solo and multiplayer modes that will be unveiled at a later date. Classic elements from the franchise will definitely make a comeback as well as new effects, bonuses, and features guaranteed to take veteran players by surprise!

Arkanoid is an iconic arcade game developed by TAITO Corporation in 1986. 35 years after its release, the game has spawned numerous titles. When the mother ship ARKANOID comes under attack, the small spacecraft VAUS manages to escape but ends up warped into another dimension. Wandering in an interdimensional labyrinth, VAUS must destroy blocks called spacewalls in order to defeat DOH, creator of the maze.

