Nintendo Switch Sports Retakes the Top Spot on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports after dropping to second place last week is now back to the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 5, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V is up from ninth to second place, while FIFA 22 is up three spots to third place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down one spot to fourth place and NBA 2K22 is up two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga NBA 2K22 Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 6 Doom Eternal

