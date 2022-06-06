Nintendo Switch Sports Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 748 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 21, 2022, which ended May 29, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one spot to third place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to sixth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 21, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* FIFA 22 (XOne) Spider-Man (PS4) Super Mario Odyssey (NS)* NBA 2L22 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles