Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts as V Rising Drops to 2nd

posted 4 hours ago

Steam Deck has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 21, 2022, which ended June 5, 2022.

V Rising has dropped one spot to second place, while Elden Ring remained in third place. Valve Index VR Kit is up from seventh to fourth place.

Sea of Thieves re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and No Man's Sky jumped up three spots to sixth place. It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, while FIFA 22 dropped four spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck V Rising Elden Ring Valve Index VR Kit Sea of Thieves No Man's Sky It Takes Two FIFA 22 Sniper Elite 5 Stray - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

