Tekken 7 Sales Top 9 Million Units, Tekken Series Tops 53 Million Units

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada via Twitter announced Tekken 7 has sold over nine million units worldwide and the Tekken franchise has sold over 53 million units.

Tekken 7 previously topped seven million units sold in March 2021, five million units in February 2020, and four million units in July 2019.

Tekken 7 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in June 2017.

"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 9 million sales (The highest record in the series).

and Recorded Over 53 million copies sales for the series.



「鉄拳７」実販売数がシリーズ過去最高となる900万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5300万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/mtOUaUtzHe — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 1, 2022

