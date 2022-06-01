By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tekken 7 Sales Top 9 Million Units, Tekken Series Tops 53 Million Units

Tekken 7 Sales Top 9 Million Units, Tekken Series Tops 53 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 158 Views

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada via Twitter announced Tekken 7 has sold over nine million units worldwide and the Tekken franchise has sold over 53 million units.

Tekken 7 previously topped seven million units sold in March 2021, five million units in February 2020, and four million units in July 2019.

Tekken 7 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in June 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
DonFerrari (50 minutes ago)

Congrats, even though I'm not much into Tekken as I was in the past.

  • 0