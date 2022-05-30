Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 488 Views
Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) is up two spots to take second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down from third to fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5
- Elden Ring
- Halo Infinite
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Vampire: The Maquerade - Swansong
- FIFA 22
- WWE 2K22
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Vampire: The Maquerade - Swansong
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
