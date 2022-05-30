Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) is up two spots to take second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down from third to fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Elden Ring Halo Infinite

PS4 Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Xbox One Vampire: The Maquerade - Swansong FIFA 22 WWE 2K22 Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby and the Forgotten Land PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Vampire: The Maquerade - Swansong

