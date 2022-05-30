Rumor: Bethesda's Upcoming Indiana Jones Game Might Not be an Xbox Exclusive - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames announced in January of last year it had partnered with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Indiana Jones game with an original story.

Windows Central's Jez Corden on the Xbox Two podcast said he heard the Indiana Jones game was not an Xbox exclusive. However, he said that was a while ago and plans could have changed.

"The only information I’ve had on Indiana Jones is that it wasn’t exclusive, but that was a long time ago, maybe something has change," said Corden.

Bethesda previously said it would not be sharing more information for some time as it is very early on in development.

