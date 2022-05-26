Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 378 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 35,088 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 22, 2022.

Taiko Risshiden V DX (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 21,710 units. Snow Bros. Special (NS) is the one other new release in the top 10 as it debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,608 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) took third place with sales of 12,853 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 10,274 units. eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (NS) took fifth place with sales of 7,210 units and Minecraft (NS) came in sixth place with sales of 6,337 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 64,839 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,277 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 7,131 units, the 3DS sold 256 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 20 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 35,088 (387,201) [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 21,710 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 12,853 (723,567) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,274 (4,642,828) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 7,210 (171,515) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,337 (2,648,286) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,245 (3,156,972) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,869 (4,884,668) [NSW] Snow Bros. Special (Daewon Media, 05/19/22) – 4,608 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,645 (967,778)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 41,302 (1,798,321) Switch – 16,605 (18,305,423) PlayStation 5 – 12,755 (1,397,883) Switch Lite – 6,932 (4,726,225) Xbox Series S – 6,165 (111,573) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,522 (237,232) Xbox Series X – 966 (100,435) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 256 (1,186,215) PlayStation 4 – 20 (7,819,568)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles