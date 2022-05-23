Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 15, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also remained in second place. Elden Ring is up two spots to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place.

NBA 2K22 dropped two spots to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from ninth to sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Kirby And The Forgotten Land FIFA 22

