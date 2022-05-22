V Rising Enters the Steam Charts in 1st, Arma Reforger Debuts in 3rd - Sales

V Rising has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 20, 2022, which ended May 22, 2022. The Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline of the game debuted in fifth place.

Arma Reforger debuted in third place and Old World debuted in 10th place.

Steam Deck dropped from first to second place and Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

V Rising - NEW Steam Deck Arma Reforger - NEW Elden Ring V Rising - Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline - NEW Valve Index VR Kit The Forest FIFA 22 Titanfall 2 Old World - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

