WRC Generations Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

/ 297 Views

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Kylotonn have announced WRC Generations for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 13.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

2022 will see the WRC transition to the hybrid era. This is a revolution for the rally world, significantly affecting performance, changing strategies and making drivers and teams adapt.

In terms of gameplay, new mechanics have been integrated to represent the demands of the hybrid engines. In order to win, you have to carefully manage your battery by adapting your engine mapping throughout the special stages you take part in.

As community satisfaction is always a priority , you can now share customized livery and stickers with other players. The best creations will be rewarded and highlighted.

For fans of competition, the new Leagues mode lets players challenge opponents with a similar level online. Finish ahead of your competitors to move up the ladder in the Legends category.

WRC Generations includes more content than ever before in a rally game.

750 km of unique special stages in 22 countries.

49 teams from the 2022 season (Rally1 / Rally2 / Junior WRC).

37 legendary cars plus additional bonuses.

165 timed special stages.

In order to make the representation of the championship even more realistic, a completely redesigned Rally Sweden environment has been added, with six brand-new special stages in the Umea region.

New Features:

The new hybrid vehicles.

New, even more realistic vehicle physics.

A LEAGUES mode in which you can challenge other players.

A new Rally Sweden environment with six brand-new special stages.

Share livery and stickers with the community.

In-game team creation and management.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

