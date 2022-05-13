Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 8, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also remained in second place. NBA 2K22 re-entered the top 10 in third place and Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fourth place. Elden Ring dropped from third to fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West both fell out of the top 10 this week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Battlefield V Kirby And The Forgotten Land Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Vanguard

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

