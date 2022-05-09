Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 17, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) is down one spot to second place, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to third place.

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from second to fourth place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring Forza Horizon 5 Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Xbox One FIFA 22 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Teddy Together Fossil Fighters: Frontier PC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22

