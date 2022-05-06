Umurangi Generation Special Edition Launches May 17 for Xbox One - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Origame Digital announced the first-person photography game, Umurangi Generation Special Edition, will launch for the Xbox One on May 17 for $24.99. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The game first released for PC via Steam on May 19, 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch on June 5, 2021.

View the Xbox trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography game set in the retro future.

Set in Tauranga, Aotearoa off the back of an impending crisis, major cities are walled off, with the United Nations deploying the military and towering mecha to defend against an alien invasion.

From fighter jets beaming overhead, the sound of constant gunfire and wounded soldiers to the advertising boards in-game, everything you see provides more context to the daily lives of those in Tauranga.

Despite all of that, life goes on… People go to work, party to escape reality, complain about the government and the inequalities between the poor and the rich…

As a courier for the Tauranga Express, you get to travel around Tauranga taking pictures and documenting the world and its reality through the lenses of your camera. Throughout the game, you will unlock a variety of lenses and equipment.

Key Features:

Unique and Expressive Grading System – Each photo you take is judged on its color, content and composition. Taking a photo will net you a cash score, which will go towards your final payout. Complete Photo Bounties any way you like. Once you’ve completed these bounties, deliver the parcel to finish the level.

– Each photo you take is judged on its color, content and composition. Taking a photo will net you a cash score, which will go towards your final payout. Complete Photo Bounties any way you like. Once you’ve completed these bounties, deliver the parcel to finish the level. Exploration Bonuses on Each Level – New equipment for your camera is unlocked by finding film canisters, recreating postcards, fulfilling timed deliveries, and finding a way to fit all of your friends in one photo.

– New equipment for your camera is unlocked by finding film canisters, recreating postcards, fulfilling timed deliveries, and finding a way to fit all of your friends in one photo. Full Creative Control – Edit your photos and develop your unique color grade. The tools in the game are flexible enough that you can touch up your photos to look better than when you took them. If you are an experienced photographer, you’ll fit right in. If this is your first time, you’ll be on your journey in no time.

– Edit your photos and develop your unique color grade. The tools in the game are flexible enough that you can touch up your photos to look better than when you took them. If you are an experienced photographer, you’ll fit right in. If this is your first time, you’ll be on your journey in no time. Speed Run and Creative Modes – The game offers replayability through two special play modes. The speed run mode tests your gaming skills and is perfect for those up for a challenge. The creative mode, on the other hand, gives you full control over the creative side to achieve that perfect snap, sure to satisfy those of you avid photographers out there.

– The game offers replayability through two special play modes. The speed run mode tests your gaming skills and is perfect for those up for a challenge. The creative mode, on the other hand, gives you full control over the creative side to achieve that perfect snap, sure to satisfy those of you avid photographers out there. What is an “Umurangi”? – “Umurangi” is the Te Reo word for “Red Sky.”

