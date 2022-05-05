Check Out An Hour of Arkane's Cancelled Half-Life Game Ravenholm - News

An hour of gameplay footage of the cancelled Arkane Studios Half-Life spin-off game, Ravenholm, has been released on the Noclip - Video Game Documentaries YouTube channel.

"A gameplay showcase of Arkane Studios' cancelled Half- Life game which was internally known as Ravenholm," reads the description to the video. "This footage was recorded on-site by Noclip while producing our documentary on the history of the studio.

"This footage is being made public as part of Noclip's mission to document and preserve the history of video games."

View the footage of the game below:

Arkane Studios would be best known for developing the Dishonored series, 2017's Prey, and most recently the PS5 and PC game Deathloop, which released last September. The studio is also developing Redfall, which is set to release this Summer for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

