PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison in the US - March 2022

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched in the US on November 10, 2020, and the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

PS5 Vs. XSX|S US:

Gap change in latest month: 301,291 - XS

Gap change over last 12 months: 533,605 - XS

Total Lead: 195,562 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 6,956,276

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 6,760,714

March 2022 is the 17th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 301,291 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has outsold PlayStation 5 by 533,605 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 195,562 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 6.96 million units in the US in 17 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 6.76 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 50.7 percent marketshare, compared to 49.3 percent for the Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 is currently 599,479 units behind the PlayStation 4 in the US when you align launches and the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One by 54,985.

