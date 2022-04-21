F1 22 Launches July 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced F1 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin. It will launch on July 1.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the new era of Formula 1 in EA SPORTS F1 22, the official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. Take your seat for a new season as redesigned cars and overhauled rules redefine race day, test your skills around the new Miami International Autodrome, and get a taste of the glitz and glamour in F1 Life.

Race the stunning, new cars of the Formula 1 2022 season with the authentic lineup of all 20 drivers and 10 teams, and take control of your race experience with new immersive or cinematic race sequences. Create a team and take them to the front of the grid with new depth in the acclaimed My Team career mode, race head-to-head in split-screen or multiplayer, or change the pace by taking supercars from some of the sport’s biggest names to the track.

New Season, New Rules – Race a new era of Formula 1 cars in F1 22.

– Race a new era of Formula 1 cars in F1 22. Race Day, Redefined – Take control of your virtual F1 experience with immersive and cinematic Pit Stops, Formation Laps, and more.

– Take control of your virtual F1 experience with immersive and cinematic Pit Stops, Formation Laps, and more. F1 Life – Get a taste of the glitz and glamour of Formula 1.

Key Features:

The official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship:

New Season, New Rules – Take your seat for a new season and race stunningly different cars on iconic tracks, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome.

– Take your seat for a new season and race stunningly different cars on iconic tracks, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome. Race Day, Redefined – Take control of your race experience with immersive and cinematic Formation Laps and Safety Car Periods, interactive Pit Stops and all-new Sprint Races.

– Take control of your race experience with immersive and cinematic Formation Laps and Safety Car Periods, interactive Pit Stops and all-new Sprint Races. Adaptive AI – A new AI system for less experienced players keeps you competitive in each race.

– A new AI system for less experienced players keeps you competitive in each race. F1 Life – Unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see.

– Unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see. My Team – Choose your starting budget as you create your F1 team from the ground up, with expanded department events and deeper livery customization.

– Choose your starting budget as you create your F1 team from the ground up, with expanded department events and deeper livery customization. Career Mode – Test your driving talents in the world of F1 and work your way through the grid in the acclaimed 10-year Career Mode.

Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options plus 2021 and 2022 season content.

Split-screen racing for two players.

Virtual Reality – Get the ultimate immersive F1 experience with virtual reality compatibility on PC that lets you feel the drama of the race from right inside the cockpit.

