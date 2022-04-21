LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 421 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 10, 2022.

Elden Ring drops one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up from fourth to third place.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land is two down spots to fourth place, NBA 2K22 remains in fifth place, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has fallen from third to sixth place. WWE 2K22 has re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - NEW Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Kirby And The Forgotten Land NBA 2K22 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands WWE 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles