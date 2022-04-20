Sony Reportedly Planning to Sell Ads in Free-to-Play Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly working on plans to add advertisements in its free-to-play games, according to a new report from Business Insider.

The move to have ads in free-to-play games will help provide another source of revenue to developers. The report says Sony hasn't decided if it will take a cut of the ad revenue.

"The goal is for the ads to appear like they’re part of the game, like digital billboards in sports stadium," reads the report. "Formats could include ads that give viewers rewards for watching ads and promotions for in-game items like avatar skins."

This report comes less than a week after another report that Microsoft was also looking into adding ad integration into free-to-play games. This includes billboard and/or posters for real products in the games themselves.

Two sources at the time said Microsoft "moving cautiously and intends to create a 'private marketplace,' where only select brands can insert ads into games in a way that doesn’t disrupt the gameplay experience." The advertisements will be things like "digitally rendered billboards in a car racing game."

