Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Launches This Summer for Consoles and PC - News

/ 72 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced the side-scrolling beat ’em up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC this Summer.

IGN has also posted a new video on the game that features 11 minutes of gameplay of the first two stages.

Here is an overview of the game:

Heroes in a Half Shell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!

Turtle Boys Don’t Cut Shredder No Slack

With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!

Turtle Power

Enjoy stunning full-color pixel art graphics and a vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s. Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television — with a dope mix of killer humor and action-packed adventures!

Key Features:

Gnarly game design takes you back to the ’80s.

Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics.

Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics.

Up to four players simultaneously.

Play with iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options. Radical new story mode.

And totally more to come!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles