LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 14, 2022, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuted in third place and the PlayStation 5 version in fourth place.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) dropped from first to second place and Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X|S

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Deluxe Edition Forza Horizon 5

PS4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Horizon Forbidden West FIFA 22 Xbox One FIFA 22 WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Luigi's Mansion 2 Donkey Kong Country Returns PC Farming Simulator 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition Elden Ring - Launch Edition

