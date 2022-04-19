Xbox Game Pass Adds Bugsnax, 7 Days to Die, F1 2021, and More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes F1 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, 7 Days to Die, Research and Destroy, Bugsnax, and Unsouled.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

More Ubisoft Games Coming to Game Pass

I’m excited to share that we’re working with Ubisoft to bring even more incredible games to the Game Pass library! In the next two months, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the library for cloud, console, and PC via Ubisoft Connect app. We will also bring For Honor: Marching Fire Edition to PC via Ubisoft Connect app, and upgrade to the Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console.

Available Today

F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play

It’s lights out and away we go! Game Pass Ultimate members can experience a gripping F1 story with cloud gaming via EA Play. Hit the track with their own team and live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy as F1 2021 joins a collection of racing games available to play on EA Play.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, now available with cloud gaming via EA Play. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Take control of the titular turnip seeking a way to pay back his debts to a corrupt onion mayor. Featuring a blend of puzzle solving, dungeon exploring, and plant harvesting, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a cute, but epic journey to avoid paying taxes and tear down the establishment.

Coming Soon

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 26

Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days to Die is an open-world game that is a unique combination of first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games. Play the definitive zombie survival sandbox RPG that came first. Navezgane awaits!

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26

Available on day one with Game Pass: Take control of three brilliant Super Scientists in this turn-based action game as you research and develop strange new weapons and gadgets to destroy the Supernatural hordes that have all but crushed humanity!

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!

Unsouled (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Available on day one with Game Pass: Test your reflexes to the limit and land uber-satisfying combos in Unsouled, a punishingly difficult (yet fair) Action RPG. During the journey, you’ll have to master the ability to execute various skill combos and counterattacks for maximum damage if you hope to survive.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages – Available now

Age of Empires IV Season 1: The Festival of Ages kicks off the official start of 1v1 Ranked Seasons and Seasonal Events, and also introduces powerful creator tools with the Mod Editor’s beta release, as well as a brand-new map, Art of War challenge, and many quality of life and balance features.

Ark: Survival Evolved Eggcellent Adventure – Available through April 25

Eggcellent Adventure returns for the 7th year! Available now through April 25, follow the trails of wild Bunny Dodo’s and Bunny Oviraptor’s to gather Bunny Eggs for special event loot. Place down Bunny Eggs to paint on them, or use them in a Crafting Pot to craft special holiday-themed cosmetics including 5 new chibi’s and a full-body bunny suit costume!

No Man’s Sky Outlaws Update – Available now

Become an interstellar rebel in Update 3.85, Outlaws! Introducing outlaw systems; the ability to recruit your own squadron of pilots; improved space combat; a stunning Solar Sail Starship, and much more! Learn more about the Outlaws update here.

Sea of Thieves: The Shrouded Deep – Available April 21 through May 12

Summon the Megalodon! Hunt down a pale beast from the depths of legend to help Belle and the Pirate Lord find the Veil of the Ancients – all in ‘The Shrouded Deep’, Sea of Thieves‘ third time-limited Adventure running from April 21 – May 12!

Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night (Seasonal Adventure, Season 2) – Available on April 20

Become the avatar once more and earn new radiant rewards in Luminous Night – Minecraft Dungeons’ second seasonal adventure. Explore the Tower by night in a whole new light, with floors that include mysterious murals, perplexing puzzles, and fiery foes. New challenges and quality -of-life features await you – what will you discover before daybreak? Learn more about this new adventure here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

MLB The Show 22: Launch Bundle – Available now

MLB The Show is back on Xbox Game Pass. Kickstart a new year of MLB The Show 22 with 10 The Show Packs to build out your Diamond Dynasty. Once acquired, items should be redeemed upon booting the game. Information on items redeemed should be listed in your Profile mail inbox.

F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack – Available now

Upgrade your F1 2021 experience with the Deluxe Upgrade Perk, provided by EA Play. The Deluxe Upgrade features seven iconic drivers, a set of customization items, 18,000 PitCoin, and an in-game item pack inspired by the fictional stars of ‘Braking Point’.

Halo Infinite: 2XP and Challenge Swap Bundle – Available nowMake every match count with four 2XP Boosts and six Challenge Swaps! The Perk requires Halo Infinite Multiplayer to use, available free on Xbox, Windows, and Steam.

Super Animal Royale: Season 3 Perks Pack – Available now Unlock the Season 3 Xbox Perks Pack to earn an all-new cosmetic set including the Green & Black Cap, Green & Black Shotgun skin, and Green Sunglasses.

Apex Legends: 24-Carat Coffin Weapon Charm – Available now

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new 24-Carat Coffin Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 12 More Games

Ultimate members, we’ve added Xbox Touch Controls to 12 more games ready to play from the cloud today, including two games with native touch enabled: Zero Escape: The Nonary Games and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition! Jump in on the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or Xbox.com/play on your Windows PCs and Apple phones and tablets, no controller needed!

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Leaving April 30

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to carve out some time out of your gaming schedule to play before they leave! Remember to use your member discount to save up to 20% to keep these in your library.

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

