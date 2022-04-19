Sega Reportedly Developing AAA Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio Reboots - News

Sega is reportedly developing "big-budget reboots" of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio franchises, according to a Bloomberg report who spoke with people familiar with Sega's plans.

These two games will be part of Sega's "Super Game" that we learned earlier this month would include multiple AAA games "aimed at online and global blockbusters."

Crazy Taxi has been in development for a year, according to the report, with a release still a few years away. There are another two unannounced games that will be part of Sega's "Super Game" One of them is apparently a first-person shooter.

"Sega offers a variety of game content, including hardware and arcades, which can be achieved by possessing a variety of technologies," said Sega executive vide president Shuji Utsumi at the time. "The development of AAA titles that crosses Sega's comprehensive technology is called 'Super Game' and we aim to develop it in a five-year plan.

"We are developing multiple titles within the framework of 'Super Game,' and although it depends on each title, there is no doubt that it will become an interactive title that goes beyond the framework of conventional games."

The first game in the Jet Set Radio franchise released for the Dreamcast in 2000, while Crazy Taxi first released for arcades in 1999 and was ported to the Dreamcast in 2000.

