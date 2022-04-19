PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through April 9 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 502 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to April 13)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to April 11)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to April 10)
2022 – (Week ending January 8 to April 9)
"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S – Up Year-on-Year 739,441 (+48.9%)
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 310,865 (-92.8%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 1,621,307 (-25.7%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5 – Down Year-on-Year 1,131,829 (-37.6%)
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 793,038 (-77.9%)
Shocking figures. By this time last year PS console sales was at 4.03M units while Xbox was at around 1.84M units.
This year, PS sale is around 2.10M units while Xbox is at 2.27M units.
Switch is just 10m+ away from passing the PS4. Does it have what it takes to sell 50m+ more and challenge the throne? And Series X|S being the only one to be up this year vs previous... wow.
Yeah, Switch was expected to be down YoY, but PS5 being down is definitely surprising.
As for Switch total sales, based on the trajectory Switch is looking like it will sell 15M more this year, putting it at 121M in sales. 30-40M more after that for its life seems doable. Provided Nintendo announces Switch successor late 2023 or early 2024 for a launch in 2024, that is.