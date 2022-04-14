Bethesda.net Launcher Migration to Steam Starts on April 27 - News

/ 71 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

Bethesda Softworks earlier this year announced it will be shutting down the Bethesda.net launcher later this year. Bethesda.net launcher players will be able to migrate their games and Wallet to their Steam account.

The publisher has now revealed Bethesda.net launcher players will be able to start the migration process on April 27.

"We’re saying goodbye to the Bethesda.net Launcher this year," reads the blog post from Bethesda. "We would like to thank you for your support and assure you that all of your games are safe. If you’re not playing PC games through the Bethesda.net launcher then your work is done here. Thanks for reading! If you do have games through the Bethesda.net launcher, don’t worry. Starting on April 27 you’ll be able to migrate your games and Wallet to your Steam account. For more details on what this process will look like, read on.

"You have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account. The migration to Steam will include your game library and Wallet – meaning you will not lose anything from your Bethesda.net account. Many games will also have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play. Your Bethesda.net account will not be lost and will still be accessible on our website and in-game, and we will continue supporting all Bethesda.net accounts with our future titles."

Read an FAQ via Bethesda below:

Q: How will I play my games?

A: We encourage our Bethesda.net Launcher community to continue their experience on Steam. On April 27, you will be able to migrate your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account. Any title you own on the Bethesda.net Launcher will be available to you free on Steam. Your purchases will carry over to your Steam account. Many game saves will also transfer, however some may require manual copying. For more information on which games will require you to manually move your saves, please see our FAQ Entry "What happens to my game progression and saves?".

Q: What will happen to the Bethesda.net launcher?

A: You will continue to have access to the Bethesda.net Launcher and access your games until May 11. Starting on May 11, you will no longer be able to play and access your games within the Bethesda.net Launcher.

Q: Will I still need a Bethesda.net account if I no longer use the launcher after transferring to Steam?

A: Yes. Many of our games and services still rely on you to have a Bethesda.net account. This will allow you to retain access to Bethesda.net services including game mods, in-game items like skins, and access to exclusive news and updates.

Q: Will I have access to the games I own on the Bethesda.net launcher available to me on Steam?

A: Yes. You will need to take the steps to transfer your Bethesda.net account info to your Steam account. Once the migration process to Steam is available, we will let everyone know and update this FAQ with the link on where and how to migrate. Please note, that you may begin this process at any time after it becomes available, but on May 11 you will no longer be able to play your purchased games on the Bethesda.net launcher. You will not lose access to your Library on Bethesda.net on May 11, only the ability to play them on the Launcher.

Q: What happens to my game progression and saves?

A: Should you choose to transfer your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account, we will provide instructions on how to migrate your game progression and saves over to your Steam account where possible, so you may continue playing where you left off. Some saves will automatically transfer, however some will require you to manually copy them to your Steam folder. We will have more information on manually transferring saves soon. At this time, we expect almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer.

Virtual currency balances and game add-ons such as DLC and in-game skins will automatically transfer.

Q: Will my in-game virtual currency (Fallout 76 Atoms, Rage Tokens, Rage Coins, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Gold, etc.) be moved to Steam?

A: Yes. Your Bethesda.net Wallet will transfer over to Steam once you have completed the transfer process.

Q: Can I migrate to PlayStation or Xbox instead of Steam?

A: No. We are only able to support transferring your Bethesda.net account information on PC. We cannot transfer PC account information to consoles.

Q: May I migrate my account to another PC service instead of Steam?

A: No. We are only able to support transferring account information from the Bethesda.net launcher to Steam.

Q: Does the Launcher closing affect my Bethesda.net account?

A: No. You will still need to login to your Bethesda.net account to play our live titles such as Fallout 76 and access other services offered. Our games will continue to use a Bethesda.net account in the future.

Q: What about Fallout 76?

A: We have updated our FAQ for Fallout 76 to provide further details in this FAQ on Fallout.com. A: We haveto provide further details in this FAQ on Fallout.com.

Q: Are all the same languages supported?

A: Yes.

Q: Will friends lists be merged? Will I need to re-friend friends I added on Bethesda.net?

A: Games that have the Bethesda.net Friends List will be merged after migration. This includes Fallout 76, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and DEATHLOOP.

Q: Will the Bethesda.net Launcher sunset affect my ability to play The Elder Scrolls Online on PC?

A: No. The Elder Scrolls Online is unaffected by this change.

Q: What if I don't complete the migration within given time? Will my games disappear forever?

A: No. You will still retain access to your games and be able to migrate your Bethesda.net Library after the Launcher becomes inactive.

Q: What happens to my Bethesda.net game code if I don’t redeem it before the deadline?

A: Bethesda.net keycodes will be honored on Steam when migration becomes available.

Q: What if the game I own on the Bethesda.net Launcher is not available on Steam?

A: With the sunsetting of the Bethesda.net Launcher, we will be making several of our titles available on Steam that were previously unavailable. This includes The Elder Scrolls Arena, The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall, Creation Kit for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. The Fallout 76 Public Test Server (PTS) is currently available on Steam as well.

Q: What do I do if I own the game on Steam already?

A: Your migration will still succeed, but you won't be granted anything for the items you already owned on Steam.

However, you can setup a separate Steam account that doesn't own that copy and link it to that Bethesda.net account. This will allow you to migrate your multple Bethesda.net accounts to different Steam accounts via the migration process.

Q: What can I do if I accidentally linked the wrong account?

). A: Prior to migrating, you will be able to Unlink your Steam account from your Bethesda.net account a limited number of times, so that you can re-link to the correct one. If you realize after migrating that you’ve linked the wrong account, our Customer Support team will be happy to assist you. Head here to submit a Support ticket ).

Q: Will I need to redownload and install my game(s) through Steam?

A: Yes. If you do not currently have the game you are trying to run installed through Steam, you will need to download the latest version of the game before you can continue playing.

Please continue to visit Bethesda.net and follow our social channels for any updates. To our Bethesda.net PC Community, thank you for your years of support and we look forward to continuing to supply you with great games on Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles