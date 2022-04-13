Paper Cut Mansion Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Space Lizard Studio announced the roguelite horror game, Paper Cut Mansion, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022.

"I’m really excited to give people a first look at this intricate paper world we’ve been crafting," said Space Lizard Studios’ Gabriele Caruso. "We wanted to create something unique, but that draws inspiration from the classic 80s and 90s works of Tim Burton and Jim Henson.

"The team has worked really hard to create a mysterious and visually appealing world that’s going to draw players in, and provide them with a compelling roguelite loop that’s going to keep them coming back. I can’t wait to tell you more about the game as we get closer to release!"

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Paper Cut Mansion is a roguelite horror set in a unique handcrafted world made of cardboard coming to PC and console. Explore the titular mansion floor by floor, solving escape-room style puzzles, battling enemies and completing quests as you unlock new abilities to aid you on each run and seek to solve the mystery behind the mansion.

In Paper Cut Mansion you play as Toby, a police detective who awakens on the road leading to the eponymous old mansion. You will put those detective skills to the test as you seek to unravel the story behind this bizarre place, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be tacked on the Evidence Board. The intriguing cast of characters you will meet as you explore may help or hinder you: some will offer quests that can earn you helpful rewards, some will try to hide and some are out to get you.

Run by run, Paper Cut Mansion will offer you the opportunity of defining your playstyle as you unlock new abilities and discover new equipment that will give you a better chance of overcoming the challenges each procedurally generated run throws at you. Intrigue is further added through a dimension-hopping mechanic that lets you leap between alternate versions of the same location that switch up the aesthetics and gameplay.

With a variety of enemies, clues, quests, secrets, loot and compelling logic puzzles scattered throughout the mansion, there is always something intriguing to discover on each run, as well as a variety of things for you to do—from upgrading your kit, to solving puzzles, to delving into Paper Cut Mansion‘s twisting story. The game’s incredible aesthetics are rendered using traditional and digital means. Each texture is hand-drawn on paper, then scanned into a computer, to be modeled into 3D paper crafts. The combination of unique visuals, multi-layered gameplay and musical story interludes make Paper Cut Mansion a roguelite horror experience you won’t want to miss!

