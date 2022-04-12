Immortal Fenyx Rising Producer Working on Unannounced Title - News

Ubisoft Quebec producer Andrée-Anne Boisvert, who worked on Immortal Fenyx Rising, is now working on an unannounced title, according to LinkedIn.

Boisvert has also worked on several entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Assassin's Creed Unity, and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

A sequel to Immortal Fenyx Rising has yet to be announced, however, industry insider Tom Henderson previously reported a sequel to the game is in development. He did say the game is currently in pre-production, which suggests it is still years away from release.

Immortals Fenyx Rising associate director Julien Galloudec last year did say he hopes the series can grow into something bigger and develop into a new franchise for Ubisoft.

