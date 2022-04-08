Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Launches This Summer for PS4 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this Summer.

The game will be available for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 for the standard retail version.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a charming adventure in the original farming simulation series that drops eager explorers in Olive Town, a picturesque seaside community on the edge of the untamed frontier, where they will work to breathe life back into their grandfather’s dilapidated farm. They’ll clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever they see fit, leveling up their farming skills and crafting a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops! And though it may at first appear to be a sleepy burg, Olive Town is home to dozens of unique characters to befriend when players are ready to take a break from building their dream farm.

Developed by Marvelous Inc. and published in North America by XSEED Games, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch on the PlayStation 4 system in summer 2022, following its prior launches for PC on September 15, 2021, and on Switch in North America on March 23, 2021. The title has been rated “E for Everyone” by the ESRB on all platforms.

