Remedy Announces Max Payne 1&2 Remake for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 308 Views
Remedy Entertainment has announced it is developing a remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne in a development agreement with Rockstar Games.
The remakes will be released as a single title called Max Payne 1&2 and are in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC using the proprietary Northlight game engine. Rockstar Games will finance the remakes that will be a "typical Remedy AAA-game production."
"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser. "We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions."
Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala added, "Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."
It damn well better not end up like the GTA Trilogy compilation.
The gta trilogy weren't remakes.
They were poorly done ports of older games, so there's still the concern Rockstar would fuck up remakes of older games too.
I would say that Remedy behind it should be promising but CrossFireX could be an indication that they are being stretched a bit thin.
Fuck YES! These two are some of my favorite games of all time, specially the second one. Since the PS2 version of the second one looks so freaking ugly I always had to play the PC version which is not really my thing since I prefer consoles. These are GREAT news! I sincerely hope they don't drop the ball with this!
The first game hasn't aged that well and the second could use a new coat of paint, so I would welcome this if they do it right.
Gameplay-wise yeah, it's a third person shooter before cover-based systems were a thing but I still think it's a ton of fun. Specially since the story is so damn good which is a rarity for shooters in my view.
I prefer shooters that aren't built around the cover system. Splatoon and Splatoon 2 did third person shooting action a lot better than other shooters of it's decade. Most third person shooters are less third person and more over the shoulder, which just isn't nearly as appealing to me.