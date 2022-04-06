Remedy Announces Max Payne 1&2 Remake for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Remedy Entertainment has announced it is developing a remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne in a development agreement with Rockstar Games.

The remakes will be released as a single title called Max Payne 1&2 and are in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC using the proprietary Northlight game engine. Rockstar Games will finance the remakes that will be a "typical Remedy AAA-game production."

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser. "We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions."

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala added, "Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

