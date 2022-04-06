The Coalition: Unreal Engine 5 Will Enable Larger and More Interactive Environments - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Epic Games during its State of Unreal event this week announced Unreal Engine 5 is now available for all developers.

The Coalition during the event released a video for its Unreal Engine 5 "The Cavern" test demo that features tens of millions of polygons rendered in real-time, which is a 100 times jump in graphic details.

The studio's technical director Kate Rayner has stated Unreal Engine 5 will allow for larger and more interactive environments, alongside the higher quality visuals.

"We gained access to UE5 very early on and quickly saw the benefits to moving development for our future titles to utilize the new tools and feature set, which enable higher-quality visuals, larger and more interactive environments, and a host of other aspects which we are excited for in UE5," said Rayner.

Unreal Engine 5 has a new dynamic global illumination solution called Lumen and a new virtualized micropolygon geometry system called Nanite. It will have Virtual Shadow Maps that are designed to work well with Lumen and Nanite that provides mor realistic soft shadows.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles