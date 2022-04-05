The Coalition Unreal Engine 5 'The Cavern' Test Demo Features 100x More Graphic Detail - News

The Coalition during the State of Unreal event today released the video for its Unreal Engine 5 "The Cavern" test demo. It features tens of millions of polygons rendered in real-time, which is a 100 times jump in graphic details.

View "The Cavern" Unreal Engine 5 test demo below:

"First off, I have to give credit to the whole team, as this was truly a studio-wide effort to create our first ever cinematic in UE5 – as well as our first time using Sequencer – and we had a lot of fun making it," said Kate Rayner, the studio technical director at The Coalition. "A couple things we’re really proud of are the facial animations and just the overall quality of the character model.

"We were able to utilize a preliminary version of our next-gen face rig and hire an actor wearing a head-cam to capture performance, and partner with Cubic Motion to bring it all to life. That, coupled with Control Rig, helped us create someone who looks and moves in the most realistic ways we’ve ever done, and it’s incredibly exciting to think where we can go next. We also utilized Chaos cloth physics to get to a really high level of visual fidelity, and we’re extremely pleased with the results.

"The coolest part is that we’ve got all these great visuals and animations running on an Xbox Series X, so that just gives you an idea of the visual fidelity and quality we’re going to be able to create. Demos like this allow us to learn a great deal about the performance of UE5, and I think it’s safe to say that we’re going to be able to create some pretty incredible things with this new tech."

Rayner revealed the studio "gained access to UE5 very early on and quickly saw the benefits to moving development for our future titles to utilize the new tools and feature set, which enable higher-quality visuals, larger and more interactive environments, and a host of other aspects which we are excited for in UE5."

