Xbox Game Pass Adds Life is Strange: True Colors, Chinatown Detective Agency, and More

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Life is Strange: True Colors, Chinatown Detective Agency, Lost in Random, MLB The Show 22, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Cricket 22 (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox

Step on to the field for the most comprehensive cricket game ever! With more licenses, a narrative-driven career mode, and 4K visuals, Cricket 22 is a true next-generation sporting experience. All-new control options make the game more accessible to players of all skill levels, while Big Ant Studios’ authentic recreation of every aspect of the sport provides hundreds of hours of hyper-realistic cricket action for fans. Lead your team to glory, your way!

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets. Every pitch. Every hit. Every win. Make your mark and Own The Show in MLB The Show 22.

Coming Soon

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 7

Available on day one with Game Pass: Chinatown Detective Agency is a cybernoir point and click adventure blending stunning retro design with innovative mechanics. Play as Amira Darma, an ex-cop who has just opened her own detective agency. Choose your clients, travel around the world and solve dangerous cases using real world research.

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

Experience the epic sequel to the critically acclaimed Dragon Age: Origins. You are one of the few who escaped the destruction of your home. Now, forced to fight for survival in an ever-changing world, you must gather the deadliest of allies, amass fame and fortune, and seal your place in history. This is the story of how the world changed forever. The legend of your Rise to Power begins soon with cloud gaming via EA Play.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare digs into the trenches with an explosive action experience. Blast zombies, plants and unique characters across a mind-blowing world and enjoy the depth of a traditional online shooter plus the refreshing humor of the Plants vs. Zombies universe, coming soon with cloud gaming via EA Play.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. The Galactic Civil War is at a tipping point in a time where ace pilots on both sides could make all the difference. Master the art of starfighter combat in Star Wars: Squadrons with cloud gaming via EA Play.

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

Life is Strange: True Colors, the award-winning entry in the acclaimed Life is Strange series, Alex Chen hides her curse: the psychic power of empathy, the ability to absorb the strong emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her power to find the truth.

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12

Panzer Corps 2 is the ultimate strategy game! Enjoy the time-proven gameplay formula which has been appreciated by millions of players over the years, brought to a whole new level of refinement up to the latest technical standards.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12

Available now on Cloud and Console, and coming soon to PC Game Pass, step into the wacky heroic fantasy universe of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in an epic and challenging tactical RPG. Live an adventure filled with humor, surprises and silly encounters.

Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – April 14

Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by the roll of a dice. PC Game Pass & Ultimate members start their journey with EA Play on April 14.

In Case You Missed It

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother.

Crusader Kings III (Cloud) ID@Xbox – Available now

Live the life of a medieval ruler in Paradox Development Studio’s award-winning strategy role-playing game, Crusader Kings III! Assume the leadership of a medieval noble family, increasing its power and reputation through the generations. As one ruler dies, they are replaced by an heir who may have very different abilities or interests, forcing you to adjust your long-term plans.

Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

Make friends, free spirits and make sure that the world doesn’t end! Welcome to Kraken Academy, a technicolor fever dream that for legal reasons can only be described as “technically a school.” Join forces with a magical kraken to manipulate a time loop and save the world.

Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

Paradise Island, a world outside reality. There’s been a murder that only “investigation freak” Lady Love Dies can solve. Gather evidence and interrogate suspects in this open world adventure. You can accuse anyone, but you’ll have to prove your case in trial. It’s up to you to decide who’s guilty.

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Cloud and PC) EA Play – Available now

Run up the score in a relaxed slugfest or push the limits of your reflexes in this refined baseball simulator that’s perfect for rookies and pros alike. The third entry in the series features all-new Franchise, Online Leagues and Practice modes, plus improved graphics and on-field additions!

Tunic (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

Explore a forgotten land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic. Inspired by the challenge and mystery of retro action-adventure games, Tunic’s fierce combat will test your reflexes and its hidden secrets will test your wit. Find and collect in-game manual pages to uncover lost maps, hints, and unsolved riddles.

DLC / Updates

Anvil: Vault Breakers Season One – Available now

The first season of Anvil: Vault Breakers is finally here and available with Game Pass! With the new Season Challenge game mode, Breaker, relics, bosses, among others, this is an update you don’t want to miss. Learn more about Season One here!

Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VIII – Available now

Explore coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and the legendary architecture of Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra. This beautiful region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery.

Minecraft Preview is available now with PC Game Pass

Check out upcoming Minecraft features early with PC Game Pass! Minecraft Preview allows you to experience unreleased upcoming Minecraft features, fresh from the development team at Mojang Studios. Visit the Minecraft Preview FAQ to learn more.

Sea of Thieves: Legends Week – Available until April 11

Celebrate all things Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves’ Legends Week event, running until April 11 with celebrations, in-game promotions and a sneak peek at the upcoming Legend of the Veil Voyage. Come together and raise a tankard to more than a million players who have now reached this milestone!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Start watching and enjoy the Original Series “Halo” on us! Go claim your Perks now by heading to the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Windows PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Paramount+ : 30-day Free Trial – Available now

Stream the Paramount+ Original Series “Halo,” plus A Mountain of Entertainment when you redeem your 30-day free trial. Offer valid for new Paramount+ subscribers only. Terms apply.

Marvel Unlimited: 3 Month Free Trial – Available now

Experience the Marvel Universe and gain instant access to over 29,000+ digital comics. A world of comics awaits! Sign up today and read stories featuring the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more! Offer valid for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers only. Terms apply.

Black Desert (Console): O’dyllita Special Gift Bundle – Available now

The new region O’dyllita is now live! Get the special gift bundle and unravel the secrets of O’dyllita! Now is the perfect time to embark on the epic adventure you’ve always imagined!

Apex Legends (Console): Endless Possibilities Weapon Charm – Available now

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Endless Possibilities Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Leaving Soon

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so grab your mobile device, hop on your console or get your keyboard and mouse warmed up to play these before they go. If you want to keep these games in your library, be sure to use your member discount to save up to 20% on games available to purchase!

Leaving April 15

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Pathway (PC)

Leaving April 18

F1 2019 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

