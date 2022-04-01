Kirby and the Forgotten Land Debuts in 1st on the Spanish Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has debuted in first place on the Spanish charts with sales of 23,500 units for the week ending March 27, 2022.

Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo entered the charts this week with the PS5 version debuting in eighth place with sales of 1,400 units.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in second place, Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is in third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 5,000 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 2,500 units and the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,500 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) - 23,500 units - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (NS) Elden Ring (PS4) Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) - 1,400 units - NEW Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS4)

Thanks, GameReactor.

