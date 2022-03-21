Godfall: Ultimate Edition Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 7 - News

/ 695 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games announced Godfall: Ultimate Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 7 for $39.99. It will also be available on the PS5, PS4, and PC via Epic Games Store on the same day.

The Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam versions will be available at a discounted price of $29.99 for a limited time.

Godfall: Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the Primal, Lightbringer, and the Exalted updates, the Fire & Darkenss expansion, the Ascended Edition content, and pre-order bonuses.

"Godfall: Ultimate Edition is the pinnacle of the epic high fantasy adventure we set out to make when developing our ambitious next-gen RPG," said Counterplay Games game director Daniel Nordlander.

"Ultimate Edition not only opens the realms of Aperion to Xbox and Steam players, but also contains the recently announced ‘Exalted’ Update, our latest and largest addition to the game. The combination of several major fan-driven changes and new platform availability truly makes this the absolute best time for anyone to join the fight against Macros."

View a trailer for Godfall: Ultimate Edition below:

Here is an overview of Godfall: Ultimate Edition:

Obtain God-like Armor

Choose from among 12 unique Valorplates, each with diverse powers and collectable Valorplate Shards that can be upgraded as you level up, unlocking Ascendant and Exalted Valorplates. Master all five weapon classes, each with their own play styles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades. Once you’ve reached level 50, power up beyond the level cap to obtain new Ascension Powers and bonuses.

Take on the Epic Campaign in Single-Player and Co-op

Adventure across the three elemental realms of Aperion alone or with up to two other players as you battle towards the final confrontation with the twisted fallen knight, Macros. Then take on Moirax and the Flameblood Tribe in the deadly Fire Realm from the Fire & Darkness Expansion. The Exalted Update brings a host of story updates and enhancements making the experience more immersive than ever.

The Tinkerer’s Dream

There is no shortage of awesome loot to obtain in Godfall. Customize and save up to three loadouts for each Valorplate, continue experimenting until you’ve found the ultimate build befitting a god!

An Array of Rewarding Endgame Activities

Matchmake with up to two other players to challenge unique endgame modes such as Dreamstones, Tower of Trials, Lightbringer, and the six-player Spirit Realms. Test your limits against increasingly ferocious enemies in the Ascended or Exalted Tower of Trials, all in the pursuit of legendary gear. Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X players can all jump into endgame matchmaking together.

Instantly Boost Your Player Level to Max Level

All players have the option to immediately jump to Player Level 50, which comes with a plethora of skill points and a spread of deadly weapons for your Valorplates. This allows you to immediately jump into endgame activities, or catch up to friends if you got a late start.

Major Player-Requested Features

The free Exalted Update, which launches alongside Godfall: Ultimate Edition on April 7, includes a slew of fan-requested features and enhancements. Combat is faster and more fluid with a knockdown recovery skill; inventory management is more streamlined and robust; the story experience has been enhanced, and there are now dozens of new weapons and shield cosmetics to unlock.

Xbox-Exclusive Enhancements

Experience Godfall‘s stunning visuals like never before with next-gen enhancements such as Variable Refresh Rate and Dolby Vision for HDR-capable displays, resulting in brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors.

And here’s an overview of the major changes coming in the Exalted Update, Godfall‘s largest free update to date, which launches on all platforms alongside Godfall: Ultimate Edition on April 7:

Valorplate Shards

Each of the 12 Valorplates now have four unlockable Shards which provide new ways to customize and enhance your playstyle.

For example, through Shards Phoenix can ignite enemies more easily through Wildfire Strike, unleash a cone of fire through her shield, and even resurrect herself!

For a more detailed breakdown of shards, check out the second in a series of new developer blogs here.

Ascendant and Exalted Valorplates

Collecting all four Shards will unlock a Valorplate’s Ascendant form, granting a second passive ability.

After leveling all four shards up to the max level, the Valorplate will become Exalted, granting a third and final passive, as well as unlocking a visually stunning new cosmetic which can be displayed on the Valorplate podium in the Sanctum.

Experience Godfall‘s Enhanced Campaign

Ravenna and Soras will now accompany Orin and fight alongside him on certain story missions, as well as providing new dialogue in the Sanctum between missions.

Orin’s twisted brother Macros now has a greater presence throughout the campaign, taunting Orin during story missions and elevating the tension leading up to your epic final confrontation.

Overhauled Combat

All weapons now come equipped with powerful Timing Attacks that can be unleashed directly after using a weapon technique.

Knockdown 2.0 is one of the most requested features by fans. Players can now unlock a recovery skill that lets them quickly get back into the fight after being knocked down.

A Revive system has been added, allowing players to revive each other during co-op!

Reworked Realm Bosses

The Sigil mechanic has been removed in favor of streamlining how Realm Bosses work. Now players can challenge Realm Bosses as soon as the story allows.

However, each Realm Boss now has three captains scattered throughout their realm. Defeating the captains will remove powerful banes that would otherwise make the Realm Boss fight much more challenging.

Fan-Requested Quality of Life Enhancements

Godfall has a ton of awesome loot to earn, and the Exalted Update provides a variety of new ways to sort and manage your growing inventory.

has a ton of awesome loot to earn, and the Exalted Update provides a variety of new ways to sort and manage your growing inventory. Designed to be the tinkerer’s dream, Godfall‘s new loadout menu provides players the ability to save up to three custom builds per Valorplate, including unique skill grids!

Exalted Tower of Trials

Test your skills against enemies that scale up level 150 and multiple bosses that spawn simultaneously in Godfall‘s ultimate endgame challenge.

Godfall‘s ultimate endgame challenge. Earn unique new weapons with triple primary traits!

All-New Spirit Realms Mode for Up to Six Players

Matchmake with up to five other players for Godfall‘s greatest co-op experience to date!

Godfall‘s greatest co-op experience to date! Utilize Spirit Vision to battle enemies and discover secrets hidden between the Material and Spirit planes as you collect Elder Souls.

Use Elder Souls to unlock the Elder Gate and take on Godfall‘s array of deadly bosses with unique spirit vision mechanics.

Godfall‘s array of deadly bosses with unique spirit vision mechanics. Collect Shards of Macros to gain powerful boons that last the entire duration of your Spirit Realms run.

Earn awesome new Augments with double primary traits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles