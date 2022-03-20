Gran Turismo 7 Spends 3rd Week in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

The PlayStation exclusive Gran Turismo 7 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its third, according to GfK for the week ending March 19, 2022. Sales fell 42 percent week-on-week.

Elden Ring is up one spot to second place, however, sales did drop 25 percent. WWE 2K22 in its second week falls to third as sales slid 44 percent.

A number of Switch title shot up the charts. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond jumped from 21st to fifth place as sales were up 564 percent. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury climbed 15 spots to sixth place with sales up 288 percent, and Pokémon Shining Pearl re-entered the top 40 in ninth place.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin debuted in eighth place with 73 percent of the sales on the PS5, 18 percent on the PS4, and eight percent on Xbox.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach debuted in 10th place. 70 percent of sales were on PS4 and 30 percent on PS5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring WWE 2K22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Horizon: Forbidden West Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - NEW Pokémon Shining Pearl Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach - NEW

