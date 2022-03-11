Roguelite Platformer Revita Launches April 21 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer BenStar announced the roguelite platformer, Revita, will launch for the Nintendo and PC via Steam on April 21 for $16.99 / €16.99 / £13.49.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Revita players must climb an ominous Clocktower through a series of procedurally-generated rooms and past challenging boss fights on their way to reclaiming their lost memory. Along the way players will be able to exchange health for randomized upgrades as the game dares them to live on a razor’s edge!

This official release includes all of the content added to Steam Early Access over the past year, including new starting guns, NPCs, enemies, relics, hats, and levels. Finally players will be able to reach the conclusion of the nameless child’s ascent through the Clocktower.

Key Features:

Trade Life for Power – Exchange health for power in fast-paced glass cannon gameplay.

– Exchange health for power in fast-paced glass cannon gameplay. Unique Runs – Battle through an almost infinite variety of combat encounters in procedurally generated rooms.

– Battle through an almost infinite variety of combat encounters in procedurally generated rooms. Endless Character Builds – Twin stick shooting, dashing and wall sliding are just the beginning—find power-ups and items on each run.

– Twin stick shooting, dashing and wall sliding are just the beginning—find power-ups and items on each run. Tweak Your Game – An extensive set of options lets you tweak Revita to your playstyle—slow down time, set an outline color for enemies to make them easier to track, or choose the level of aim assist that feels right for you.

– An extensive set of options lets you tweak Revita to your playstyle—slow down time, set an outline color for enemies to make them easier to track, or choose the level of aim assist that feels right for you. Arm Yourself with Multiple Weapons – Use a variety of guns! Arm yourself with a laser gun, charge gun, machine gun, shotgun, or rocket launcher.

– Use a variety of guns! Arm yourself with a laser gun, charge gun, machine gun, shotgun, or rocket launcher. A Mysterious World – Explore an underground subway line infested with monsters and filled with colourful characters who will help you on your journey.

– Explore an underground subway line infested with monsters and filled with colourful characters who will help you on your journey. Reclaim Lost Memories – A nameless child with no memories awakens in a mysterious Clocktower that is connected by a metro system with only a vague sense of purpose, hoping to find answers at the top.

– A nameless child with no memories awakens in a mysterious Clocktower that is connected by a metro system with only a vague sense of purpose, hoping to find answers at the top. HATS! – Many, many hats. All the hats, really—to cover all heads and all styles!

