Nintendo Suspends Sales in Russia 'for the Foreseeable Future' - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo eShop in Russia last week was put into a "maintenance mode" following the suspension of processing payments in rubles.

Reuters is now reporting that Nintendo has halted sales and shipment of all its products in Russia "for the foreseeable future... due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods."

Nintendo yesterday delayed the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp from April 8 to an unannounced date due to the recent world events.

Microsoft last week announced it is stopping the sale of all new products and services in Russia. The company is working closely with the US, UK, and European Union and are working to stop many aspects of its business in Russia to comply with government sanctions.

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it is suspending all sales of its hardware and games, as well as operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

