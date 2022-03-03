Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Horizon Forbidden West has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 20, 2022.

Total War: Warhammer III debuted in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third place, while NBA 2K22 is down from third to fourth place. FIFA 22 re-entered the top five in fifth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus fell from first to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Horizon Forbidden West - NEW Total War: Warhammer III - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus XCOM 2 Riders Republic Borderlands 3 Red Dead Redemption 2

