Pokemon Legends: Arceus Remains in 1st on the French Charts

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 6, 2022, according to SELL.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (NS) debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) after debuting in third place has dropped to fifth. The PS5 version has dropped out of the top 5.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Forza Horizon 5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition

PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human FIFA 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Amiibo Card Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Dying Light 2 Stay Human Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

