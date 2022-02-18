Dragon Age 4 Reportedly in 'Very Good Shape' and Likely to Launch in Late 2023 - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

It was reported last month that there is "no chance" Dragon Age 4 would release in 2022. However, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of GrubbSnax said the game is in "very good shape" and the team is hitting its milestones.

Grubb says the game is on schedule with a release in late 2023 at the earliest. A release in 2024 is still possible depending on how well development progresses.

It has also been reported Dragon Age 4 will only launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and would skip the last-generation consoles - the PS4 and Xbox One.

Jeff Grubb said on the latest episode of GrubbSnax, Dragon Age 4 is in very good shape, they're hitting their milestones. The game is on schedule, which is about 18 months out from today. He expects it to release maybe late 2023 at the earliest.



Source:https://t.co/vBsZI5a8eW pic.twitter.com/QwuSF3iRvt — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) February 18, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles